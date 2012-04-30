BRUSSELS - Inflation pressures in the euro zone eased slightly in April from March but were still above expectations, giving the European Central Bank little room to lower interest rates to help revive economic growth across the continent.

Consumer price inflation in the 17 nations sharing the euro moderated to 2.6 percent year-on-year in April from 2.7 percent in March, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation of 2.5 percent.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

CLEMENTE DE LUCIA, BNP PARIBAS

"Energy prices have pushed the whole inflation scenario upwards, but on a monthly basis, price inflation probably didn't decrease as much as expected because we had Easter this month so there may have been some distortion in hotel and restaurant prices.

"Looking ahead, the condition in the unemployment market is deteriorating sharply everywhere except in Germany, so we don't expect wage price pressures and given that, price costs and pressures should moderate going forward.

"In general, despite energy prices, inflation remains on a downward trend for this year and also in 2013.

"We don't expect any radical changes in the monetary stance of the ECB. They will leave interest rates unchanged in this meeting in May, but we may see some changes in terms of the assessment of the economic outlook. The governing council expressed a more positive view earlier in the year but recent data has disappointed so we may see some revisions."

BEN MAY, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"High inflation is continuing to take a toll on the region's stretched households. Inflation fell from 2.7 percent to 2.6 percent, a touch above the consensus forecast of 2.5 percent. No breakdown is available yet, but the fall was probably mainly down to a small drop in energy inflation.

"Core inflation is likely to have remained broadly unchanged at around 1.6 percent. Headline inflation may fall a little further over the coming months in response to weaker energy and food inflation.

"But it is likely to remain above the ECB's inflation target of 'below, but close to, 2 percent' for the bulk of this year.

"We still expect the large amounts of spare capacity in the economy eventually to result in a sustained period of below target inflation.

"Nonetheless, stubborn inflation will only add to households' financial problems in the nearer term and supports the view that the euro-zone will fall deeper into recession."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"It currently seems unlikely that euro zone consumer price inflation will get down to 2 percent before the turn of the year.

"The slight dip in euro zone consumer price inflation in April does little to change the view that the ECB will keep interest rates at 1 percent at their May 3 policy meeting and most likely for some considerable time thereafter.

"The ECB seems generally reluctant to take euro zone interest rates any lower given current and likely continuing sticky consumer price inflation, and significant concerns among some of the bank's governing council members about the longer-term inflationary impact of the massive liquidity that the ECB has provided to banks.

"However, with the purchasing managers reporting increased overall contraction in Euro zone services and manufacturing activity in April and with the European Commission reporting business and consumer confidence falling back to match last December's lowest level since November 2009, pressure is mounting on the ECB to take interest rates below 1 percent unless there are near-term signs of improvement."

PETER VANDEN HOUTE, ING

"Some of the decline is probably due to oil prices, on the back of a more favourable year-on-year comparison (in April 2011, the Arab Spring had caused a strong increase in crude prices). As industrial production prices for consumer food have started to decline, thanks to the sharp fall in EU food commodity prices, the upward impact from food on inflation should be petering out in the coming months.

"With final demand remaining sub-par, it looks as if pricing power amongst European companies is weakening again. Price expectations in both manufacturing and services have softened in April according to the European Commission Business and Consumer Survey. The annual growth of non-food producer prices has started to ease from historically high levels at the end of the 2011, signalling less short-term pipeline pressures for consumer price inflation.

"And while money growth accelerated to 3.2 percent year-on-year in March, this can be largely attributed to precautionary savings by households.

"The likelihood of inflation falling below 2 percent in the short run remains low, putting the ECB in a difficult situation.

"As the German members of the ECB's Governing Council have already been warning for inflationary pressures potentially building up, a further rate cut seems out of the question, although we believe that rates will remain at the current low level at least until the end of 2013 and perhaps even longer.

"With the Securities Market Programme having become less effective, there is still a genuine possibility of a new LTRO (long-term refinancing operation), should tensions on the bond markets increase further.

"But for the time being the ECB is mainly eying European politicians to come up with new solutions to ease the tensions within the euro zone. It is no coincidence that Mario Draghi uttered the words 'growth compact' in his allocation to the European Parliament last week."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)