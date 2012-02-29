Euro zone inflation was lower than estimated in January, data showed, supporting market expectations that price growth will continue slowing as the economy contracts and possibly paving the way for an ECB rate cut.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 17 countries using the euro fell 0.8 percent in January against December for a year-on-year rise of 2.6 percent -- a downward revision from the first estimate of 2.7 percent published on February 1.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The good news is that euro zone consumer price inflation was revised down to a 5-month low of 2.6 percent in January, taking it down from 2.7 percent in December and the three-year high of 3.0 percent seen over the three months through to November. Further good news saw core inflation dip to 1.9 percent in January from a two-year high of 2.0 percent over the four months to December.

"The bad news is that with oil prices recently hitting record highs in euro terms, it currently looks like euro zone inflation will be stickier than hoped for in the near term at least. Indeed, German inflation rose from 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent in February according to provisional data, although inflation edged down to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent in Spain.

"Stickier inflation would be a blow to euro zone recovery prospects as it will squeeze consumers' purchasing power further while high oil prices will pressurize companies' margins. Stickier inflation is also likely to make the ECB even more reluctant to cut interest rates further in the near term at least."

"With higher oil prices exerting upward pressure on inflation and latest survey evidence largely supporting hopes that the euro zone economy is past the worst, it is odds-on that the ECB will keep interest rates unchanged at 1.00 percent a its March 8 policy meeting.

"Indeed, the ECB seems likely to remain firmly in 'wait-and-see' mode for some time. Even so, we still expect interest rates to be eventually trimmed from 1.00 percent to 0.75 percent as euro zone economic activity remains soft overall and fragile."

FABIO FOIS, BARCLAYS CAPITAL

"The final number for January isn't really a huge surprise, but certainly the fall in core inflation was more significant. It shows you there is less pressure on prices when you remove energy prices. So we don't expect an ECB rate cut in March, I think the ECB sees that the interest rate level is about right, with energy price pressures still present in terms of higher oil prices, but with less pressure elsewhere. There's a chance of a rate cut later in the year, but it's not certain."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)