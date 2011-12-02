LONDON A complete break-up of the euro zone might lead to a 9 percent fall in the bloc's output in the first year and send the notional value of the shared currency plunging to $0.85, Dutch bank ING said on Friday.

ING's base case is that the euro will survive. If it does not, France and Belgium would devalue 15 percent against the new Deutschmark; Ireland and Italy by 25 percent; Portugal and Spain by 50 percent; and Greece by 80 percent, the bank projects.

The 17-member euro zone is already paying a heavy price for the repeated failure of politicians to end uncertainty over the future of the single currency.

Leading economists and former policymakers polled by Reuters last month predicted the euro zone is unlikely to survive its sovereign debt crisis in current form.

Crumbling confidence, reduced bank lending, a powerful contractionary fiscal and monetary stance across the euro zone and sky-high bond yields have formed what ING's global head of financial markets research, Mark Cliffe, calls a deleveraging doom spiral.

"People are coming to terms with the fact that the policy environment is going to remain very austere and the true cost of maintaining monetary union is increasingly becoming apparent. However, exits or a break-up would be costlier still. There isn't really a pleasant outcome from all of this," he said in a telephone interview.

Cliffe acknowledged the difficulties of assessing the impact of a collapse of the euro. ING's report was moving on from 'thinking the unthinkable' to 'quantifying the unquantifiable'.

A similar exercise by UBS in September put the first-year cost of quitting the euro at 40-50 percent of GDP for a weak country and 20-25 percent of GDP for a strong country such as Germany.

ING is less gloomy. Still, in the first year following a break-up, the fall in output would range from 7 percent in Germany to 13 percent in Greece.

For the euro zone as a whole, output in 2016 would still be below 2011 levels.

Flight into the safe haven of the dollar would lead to at least a mild recession in the United States, while Britain's economy would shrink 5 percent because of close trade links.

ING believes adjustment to a new equilibrium would be bumpier for core countries than for peripheral countries because the former are creditors and would be exposed to serious losses, requiring governments to bail out banks and insurers.

Sharply higher inflation if the euro were to disintegrate would ease the debt-to-GDP ratios of weaker countries, but not by much. Italy's debt, for example, would still be at 112 percent of GDP in 2016, from 120 percent now, ING projects.

Germany, by contrast, would witness a sharp rise in its debt burden to more than 100 percent of GDP because of the twin blow of contracting output and deflation. Its debt load would subside to 93 percent of GDP in 2016 on ING's estimates, but that would still be well above the current level of 82 percent.

This projection reinforces what Cliffe sees as the paradox of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's policy stance: to limit Germany's exposure to the crisis, "Merkelism" demands hair-shirt fiscal discipline and rejects extensive burden-sharing. But the result has served merely to increase Germany's exposure by dragging out the euro's agonies.

"A cautious step-by-step approach to fiscal integration designed to put the euro on a surer footing has so far served to undermine it. With the peripherals increasingly confronted with the prospect of long-term austerity, exiting EMU becomes correspondingly more appealing," Cliffe wrote.

(Reporting by Alan Wheatley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)