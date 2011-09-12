BRUSSELS EU leaders will discuss deeper euro zone fiscal integration and other issues on better euro zone economic governance in the coming months, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Monday.

Van Rompuy, who chairs summits of EU leaders, is working with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and the President of the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, on proposals for strengthened economic governance and is expected to present his preliminary findings in the middle of next month.

"The first chapter will be on improving the efficiency of the working methods in the euro zone today -- how to get better coordination, better crisis management and more streamlined communication," Van Rompuy told a news briefing.

"The second chapter is on what we need in terms of strengthened institutions in the euro zone -- there were some interesting ideas published a few weeks ago," he said.

"Three -- what can we have as more fiscal discipline in the euro zone, even considering strengthening the Stability and Growth Pact and the macroeconomic surveillance," he said.

"And the fourth chapter will be on fiscal integration."

Van Rompuy said he did not exclude that talks on the package would continue at the December summit of EU leaders.

Van Rompuy also said fiscal consolidation measures announced by Greece over the weekend seemed positive and said representatives of the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank, the so-called Troika, would resume talks on Monday after a break.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Luke Baker)