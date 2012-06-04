ST PETERSBURG, Russia The euro zone is likely to come up with a plan for deeper economic integration by the end of the year, after agreeing on what elements it should include and how to achieve it in June, the chairman of European Union leaders' meetings said on Monday.

Herman Van Rompuy told a news conference in St Petersburg, Russia, that by the next summit of EU leaders at the end of June he and three other top EU officials, would present "the main building blocks for this deepened economic and monetary union" and "a working method to achieve this objective".

"In those building blocks, banking integration is an important chapter... I will deal at this stage on supervision, on deposit insurance and on resolution," Van Rompuy said.

"So we are working on it. It is the beginning only of the work... and hopefully we can present results of that work already by the end of this year," he said.

