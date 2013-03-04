European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
BRUSSELS Ireland wants the European Union to extend the maturity of emergency loans by an average of 15 years to smooth Dublin's return to financial markets but is aware it may not get that long, Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.
"Our lowest maturities are 5 years and they extend out to the high twenties, so what we are asking is an extension of 15 years on average, but we will see how it goes," Noonan told reporters ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
"I don't think there is a disposition to extend that long," he added.
The ministers will discuss the extension of the maturity of loans to Ireland and Portugal, but Noonan said he expected no decisions yet.
"There will be a discussion of both, there is no expectation of an offer being made to Ireland at this stage," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.