DUBLIN Ireland does not see any risk that the euro zone will break apart, the deputy prime minister said on Wednesday after a surge in Italy's cost of borrowing raised fears about the future of the currency union.

EU sources told Reuters on Wednesday that German and French officials had discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European Union that would involve establishing a more integrated and potentially smaller euro zone.

Asked if the government was preparing contingency plans for one or more country leaving the euro zone, Eamon Gilmore said the Irish government did not think that was necessary.

"We don't think it will come to that as there is a firm determination in Europe that the euro will continue and that whatever steps are necessary will be taken," Gilmore told state broadcaster RTE.

Pressed as to whether refusing to prepare a contingency plan would put Ireland in danger, Gilmore suggested that talking about that possibility could increase the likelihood of the euro's demise.

"We are not going to talk ourselves into a situation of the euro breaking apart. We believe that that situation will not arise," he said.

Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week that any moves towards a two-speed European Union would take the bloc down a "very dangerous road."

