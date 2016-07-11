BRUSSELS There should be no speculation about the fate of Italian banks before the results of a stress test on them are known, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
"I think we will get the results of a stress test that the European banking supervisor has carried out in the second half of this month," Schaeuble said ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.
"We should not speculate before we have the results," he added.
(The story was refiled to correct the timing of stress test results in quote)
