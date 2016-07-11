Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks at a news conference on 2017 budget and financial plan till 2020 in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

BRUSSELS There should be no speculation about the fate of Italian banks before the results of a stress test on them are known, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

"I think we will get the results of a stress test that the European banking supervisor has carried out in the second half of this month," Schaeuble said ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

"We should not speculate before we have the results," he added.

(The story was refiled to correct the timing of stress test results in quote)

