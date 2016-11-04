ROME Yields on Italian sovereign debt are rising because the market fears government action on the economy could be disrupted, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

The risk premium Italian 10-year bonds pay over the equivalent German Bund rose to as high as 153 basis points on Friday, its highest since late June.

"There are fears in the market that the government's action on economic policy could be interrupted," Padoan told a parliamentary hearing in Rome.

Italy will hold a referendum on Dec. 4 in which voters will decide whether to approve Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's constitutional reform plan. Recent polls have suggested they may reject it.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie)