Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers are set to tell Italy on Monday it must take additional steps to improve its structural effort in line with EU requirements, a draft seen by Reuters shows.
"We note that according to the Commission's assessment, Italy's structural effort in 2015 will be 0.1 percent of GDP whereas 0.5 percent is required ... therefore additional measures would be needed to allow for an improvement of the structural effort," said the draft, which could still be tweaked.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.