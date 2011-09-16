WROCLAW, Poland Finance ministers and officials of the euro zone believe Italy has done all it is possible to do on budget measures with its recent fiscal austerity package, the head of the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Friday.

"We all think that the Italian authorities have done all they can. The budget measures they approved satisfy us," Juncker said during a meeting of EU finance ministers in the Polish city of Wroclaw, adding that Italy had not been on Friday morning's agenda of talks.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Gareth Jones)