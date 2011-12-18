MILAN Italy's Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Sunday the government had no plans to introduce another austerity package, adding that there was still much to do to stimulate economic growth and restore market confidence.

"There is no other manoeuvre arriving," Passera said.

Giulio Tremonti, economy minister under Silvio Berlusconi's government which lost power in November, had said that a second austerity package was very likely.

Passera said the government's 30 billion euro ($39 billion) austerity package had avoided a Greek-style crisis and restored credibility, but added that there was still much to do.

"We must mobilise private capital, use European funds and better use funds that already exist, there are funds that are blocked," he said on a television show, but did not elaborate.

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)