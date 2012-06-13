ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday European Union leaders must come up with a credible plan for growth, including greater investments and eventually euro bonds, in order to stem the spread of the eurozone debt crisis.

The June 28 EU summit must put "a credible emphasis on growth," Monti said in an address to the lower house of parliament. It must take steps to increase public investment and towards the eventual issuing of euro bonds, he added.

Italian 10-year benchmark bonds touched 6.3 percent on Tuesday, the highest level since January, and the spread between yields with benchmark German bunds widened to 490 basis points.

"If there are better prospects for growth, then spreads will narrow" and the nation will be "protected from contagion," Monti said.

He said that Italy was "fully" on the path to meeting its budget goals.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Philip Pullella)