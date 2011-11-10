Iran scorns Trump, rebuffs U.S. warning on missiles
DUBAI Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday dismissed the U.S. decision to put Iran "on notice" over its missile tests and called President Donald Trump the "real face" of American corruption.
PARIS Former European Commissioner Mario Monti pulled out of a weekend conference after Italy's president asked him to stay in Rome due to the country's political crisis, the conference organiser said on Thursday.
Monti, who has emerged as a favourite to head an emergency national unity government, had been due to chair a conference of the European section of the Trilateral Commission, a network of senior establishment figures from Europe, North America and Japan, in The Hague.
"Mario Monti just called in and at the request of the president has to stay in Rome," Paul Revay, European director of the Trilateral Commission, told Reuters.
(Writing by Paul Taylor)
BEIRUT/GENEVA The Syrian government executed up to 13,000 prisoners in mass hangings and carried out systematic torture at a military jail near Damascus, rights watchdog Amnesty International said on Tuesday.
AMMAN Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said his family did not "own" the country they have run for 46 years, saying he would step aside if the Syrian people choose another leader in an election.