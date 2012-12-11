Steinmeier becomes German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
BERLIN Any halt to Italy's economic reforms would be dangerous for Europe, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday.
European stock and bond markets have been knocked by concerns that ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi could return to power in Italy after elections next year and weaken efforts to reform state finances.
"(Stopping the reforms) would be a dangerous development for Europe," Guido Westerwelle told reporters.
Berlusconi, leader of the centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party, criticised outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti's technocrat government earlier on Tuesday, accusing it of accepting severe economic austerity policies dictated by Germany which had dragged Italy into recession.
(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann, writing by Gareth Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.