BERLIN Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker told a German broadcaster on Friday that heavily indebted countries like Britain should not try to dictate the bloc's response to the euro zone debt crisis.

Juncker told Deutsche Welle euro zone-outsider Britain's debt was higher than the currency bloc's average and its budget deficit was twice as high.

"I am in favour of dialogue, but I am against being dictated to by those who are doing worse than we are," Junker said.

British leader David Cameron visits German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday to try to resolve their disagreement on how to respond to the crisis, especially on German proposals for a financial transaction tax and European Union treaty changes.

(Reporting by Veronica Ek)