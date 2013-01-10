Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker (L) arrives to testify before the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The euro zone's permanent rescue fund must be allowed directly to recapitalise banks struggling with bad debt built up in the past and not just tackle new problems, the president of the Eurogroup said on Thursday.

EU leaders agreed at a summit in June last year to allow the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) directly to recapitalise banks.

The move was aimed at reducing the burden on countries such as Spain and Ireland that are carrying large amounts of bad debt on their central government balance sheets, because of their moves to prop up banks after the burst of real estate bubbles.

But Germany, the Netherlands and Finland have said there was never any question of past bad banking debts being shifted off the states' books and onto the ESM - a mechanism that would see the fund take stakes in banks in exchange for the recapitalisation funds.

EU finance ministers have agreed to resolve the issue by June this year. Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs monthly meetings of euro zone finance ministers, told the European Parliament he hoped it would be solved in the first three months of this year.

"There is a major question over the legacy issue and whether we should limit the intervention of the ESM to new problems," Juncker told members of the Parliament's influential Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.

"I think there must be some degree of retroactivity in the mechanism, otherwise it will lose most of its sense," he said.

The maximum lending capacity of the ESM is set at 500 billion euros.

Ireland is currently burdened with debt that is greater than its annual economic output, representing a big risk for investors in its sovereign debt.

Direct recapitalisation by the ESM would break the link between indebted banks and euro zone countries, marking a significant step in resolving the bloc's debt crisis that started out with banking problems five years ago.

Juncker, who is expected to step down as head of the Eurogroup this month, effectively confirmed expectations that his successor in the post will be Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

"I will speak to my successor in a Benelux language," Juncker said, referring to the region of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)