Poland sees 100,000-200,000 Poles coming home after Brexit
WARSAW Between 100,000 and 200,000 Poles living in Britain may return home as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, a Polish government ministry said on Monday.
BIELEFELD, Germany Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker took aim at Austria, Germany and the southern German state of Bavaria on Saturday for suggesting that a Greek exit from the euro zone was looming.
"Threats in the Austrian, German or Bavarian language that Greece will soon leave the euro zone do not do Greece any good," he said in a speech in the north-western town of Bielefeld.
"We must show solidarity with Greece and watch our words."
He also reiterated that Greece's main problem was not its debt but its lagging competitiveness and that countries had to tackle their budgets even if it caused "moments of recession".
(Reporting by Matthias Inveradi; writing by Madeline Chambers)
WARSAW Between 100,000 and 200,000 Poles living in Britain may return home as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, a Polish government ministry said on Monday.
MOSUL, Iraq "My dear family, please forgive me," reads the handwritten letter discarded in the dusty halls of an Islamic State training compound in eastern Mosul.
SEVASTOPOL, Crimea The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich left the port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Monday for the Mediterranean where it will join the country's naval forces deployed near the Syrian coast, a Russian source told Reuters.