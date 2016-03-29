A rainbow is seen behind European flags during a euro zone EU leaders emergency summit on the situation in Greece at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/Files

FRANKFURT Lending to euro zone companies and households grew at its fastest pace since late 2011 in February, suggesting the bloc was continuing with modest recovery, despite falling inflation and slowing global growth, ECB data showed on Tuesday.

Bank loans to non-financial corporations increased by 0.9 percent year on year, clocking up their best growth rate since December 2011 and keeping alive a sluggish and uneven recovery that started in 2014. They had grown by 0.6 percent in January.

Household lending growth picked up to 1.6 percent, the fastest since November 2011, from 1.4 percent in January, led by mortgages and consumer credit.

The ECB bought hundreds of billions of euros worth of assets in the past year and had announced it will up the monthly pace of purchases by a third, hoping to kick-start lending to drive up growth and inflation.

But it has little to show for it so far, with euro zone consumer prices falling by 0.3 percent in February and expected to have slipped by 0.1 percent in March as a protracted fall in oil prices since 2014 started to filter through to other goods and services.

A slowdown in emerging economies, led by China, also contributed to pushing down euro zone inflation.

So far bank lending has held up, but the pace of growth is low and uneven.

Corporate loans with a duration of more than five years, the biggest source of bank funding for euro zone companies, rose by just 0.5 percent in February, slower than in the previous two months.

But loans with a maturity of between one and five years, which account for a small portion of the total, jumped by 6.3 percent -- the fastest pace since 2009.

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which is often an indicator of future economic activity, was unchanged at 5.0 percent, in line with expectations for an unchanged reading.

Growth in M3, which includes items such as deposits with a longer maturity, holdings in money market funds and some debt securities, peaked at 5.4 percent in April and has been more or less flat-lining since.

