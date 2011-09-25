WASHINGTON The euro zone has not yet discussed precise numbers for how to leverage up its bailout fund to give it more muscle to fight the debt crisis, a euro zone official said on Sunday.

"There were no numbers discussed so far," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Leveraging the 440 billion-euro (385 billion pound) European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) would give the fund more firepower without extra contributions from euro zone countries.

Public opinion in much of Europe is against spending more money to rescue highly indebted member countries of the single currency area.

EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Saturday that leveraging the fund was under consideration. First, euro zone countries had to ratify new powers for the EFSF that would allow it to intervene in bond markets, extend precautionary credit to governments and lend to them for the recapitalization of banks.

These new EFSF powers will boost euro zone defences against the debt crisis, which started with Greece, spreading to Spain and Italy after having claimed Ireland and Portugal.

Some analysts have estimated the euro zone rescue fund would need to be at least 2 trillion euros to safeguard Italy and Spain.

A senior European official said on Saturday the existing EFSF might need to be leveraged five-fold but there was no decision on how to do it.

The extra firepower of a leveraged EFSF would depend on the method chosen, the official said, saying several options were under discussion. No decisions would be taken before ratification of the new EFSF powers is complete, which is expected by mid-October.

Once ratification is complete, the leveraging process could probably be done fairly quickly, the official said.

One of the options was to turn the EFSF into a bank, giving it access to the European Central Bank's liquidity operations.

Another was for the EFSF to guarantee repayment of the riskiest parts of bonds issued by governments that are in the cross-hairs of the market, the official said.

Leverage in this case would depend on the assumed loss on the bonds in the event of a national default -- the smaller the assumed loss, the bigger the leveraging of the EFSF funds, the official said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Neil Stempleman)