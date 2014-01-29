Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
FRANKFURT Lending to households and companies in the euro zone contracted in December and money supply growth slowed sharply, adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to do more to support the euro zone's weak economy.
The ECB has cut interest rates to a record low, pumped extra liquidity into the banking system and announced a fresh government bond purchase programme, but the measures have so far not managed to unclog lending to the real economy.
Loans to the private sector shrank by 2.3 percent in December from the same month a year earlier, ECB data released on Wednesday showed. That compared to a contraction of the same amount in November.
Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 1.0 percent, slowing from 1.5 percent in November.
(Writing by Paul Carrel)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.