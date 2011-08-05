PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy will hold separate telephone conversations on Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero to discuss market turmoil, his office said.

"It will be two separate conversations. They will be in the afternoon. I have no detail on the exact time," a spokeswoman at Sarkozy's office said, adding that the president was following the market situation "instant by instant" from his vacation on the French Mediterranean.

Finance Minister Francois Baroin was also away, as the government takes its annual August break, but he returned to Paris on Friday, his office said, declining to say why he had come back or whether it was at Sarkozy's request.

One French media blog said he could appear on French television on Friday evening.

China and Japan called for cooperation as a fresh market rout signalled fear that Europe's debt crisis could spin out of control. Investors further slashed positions after the European Central Bank failed to include Italian and Spanish bonds in a revived bond-buying programme.

Asked whether Sarkozy would also speak to officials in the United States, China or Japan, and whether Italy could be brought into the conversation, the spokeswoman said she had no information on other calls.

France has a lead role in resolving global economic issues as holder of the Group of 20 and Group of Eight presidencies for 2011 and has pushed at meetings for progress on ideas to repair economic imbalances and commodity price fluctuations.

Far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who may scoop up a double-digit protest vote in France's 2012 presidential election, told Europe 1 radio the latest market rout showed the euro is doomed and the world should bring back a gold standard to anchor the economy.

French voters have in the past largely ignored multi-billion euro bailouts to debt-laden euro zone states, but as they tire of stubbornly high unemployment and shrunken purchasing power pollsters say the mood is swinging towards protectionism and less support for more emergency aid.

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer, editing by Mike Peacock)