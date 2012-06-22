ROME The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain tried to present a united front at a summit to restore confidence in the euro zone on Friday, yet they struggled to agree on whether Rome was the most beautiful city in the world.

Thanking his European partners for the meeting in Rome during a news conference, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy described the Italian capital as "the most beautiful city in the world".

That provoked an immediate retort from French President Francois Hollande, who said: "that is debatable".

Seeking to defuse the tension, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "anyhow, it is certainly very beautiful".

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)