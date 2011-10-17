BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman warned on Monday against unrealistic "dreams" that this weekend's European Union summit can come up with a definitive solution to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

"The chancellor has pointed out that the dreams building up that this package will mean everything will be solved and over by Monday cannot be fulfilled," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"They are important working steps on a long path that will reach far into next year and on which more steps will have to follow," Seibert told a news conference.

After Merkel and French leader Nicolas Sarkozy promised in their bilateral talks on October 9 to unveil a comprehensive new crisis package, including an agreement on how to recapitalise Europe's banks, expectations of the summit have steadily risen.

With the euro hitting a one-month high against the dollar in early European trading on hopes of decisive answers at the October 23 summit, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble also said such expectations for the summit were not realistic and that it would not come up with a "definitive solution."

German Bund futures recovered from their early losses after the comments, which also pushed the euro to a session low against the dollar.

With markets and the media pushing for details, Seibert reiterated that Germany and France had agreed their talks would be kept confidential "ahead of the weekend, which is near and when answers to some of these questions will be given."

"The discussions will be carried out internally and then made public on the weekend, not the other way round," he said.

Seibert added that Merkel did not plan to meet top bankers before the summit.

Schaeuble will address the German parliament's budget committee on the summit this Thursday, but a ministry spokesman would not give further details of what might come out of the weekend meeting regarding ways of beefing up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout facility.

"The question of how the EFSF instruments can be used more effectively or as effectively as possible is the subject of intense discussions but I cannot comment on individual models," said the finance ministry spokesman.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin)