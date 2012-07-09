BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers nominated the head of Luxembourg's central bank, Yves Mersch, to the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, two euro zone officials said on Monday.

"Mersch is confirmed," said one of the officials, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity on the sidelines of a Euro group meeting of euro zone finance ministers and officials.

Mersch, widely regarded as a hardliner on inflation, is one of the most experienced members of the ECB's wider policy-setting Governing Council, which is made up of the powerful six-member Executive Board and the 17 euro zone national central bank chiefs.

