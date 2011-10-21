FRANKFURT Allowing the euro zone rescue fund to increase its capacity through the European Central Bank would break the treaty governing the monetary union and could lead to hyperinflation, the central bank's former chief economist said on Friday.

Otmar Issing, who held the powerful economics portfolio in the bank's six-strong Executive Board until 2006, said that giving the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) a banking licence to allow it to participate in the ECB's refinancing operations endangered price stability.

"The Treaty governing the monetary union forbids monetary financing of the public sector," he wrote in a guest column in the German daily Handelsblatt, referring to the idea of giving the fund a banking licence.

"Whoever mulls lifting this ban opens the gates of states, of politics, to the banknote printing press. One look at the history of money -- especially German history -- is enough to measure the unavoidable consequences."

Ever since Germany's experience of hyperinflation in the 1920s, when a wheelbarrow full of cash was needed to buy a loaf of bread, the Germans have been extremely wary of inflation.

The ECB targets inflation of below, but close to 2 percent.

