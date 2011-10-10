LONDON Adopting the euro is no obstacle to growth for small economies but could instead provide the foundation for fiscal and monetary stability, said the finance minister of Montenegro, which adopted the common currency unilaterally in 2002.

Finance Minister Milorad Katnic said the country will better explain why it adopted the common currency nine years ago in defiance of the European Union and the European Central Bank when it begins formal EU accession talks, expected next year.

"We will try in our talks to explain why the euro is important to us. The euro was the cornerstone of our monetary stability...It was especially important for us as we are service-oriented and it helped to reduce transaction costs and currency risks for foreign investors," Katnic told Reuters on the sidelines of a talk at the London School of Economics.

The European Commission is expected on Wednesday to give its recommendation on the start of membership talks for the tiny Adriatic state, which split from its union with Serbia in 2006.

Katnic said those who arguing that beleaguered euro zone economies such as Greece and Portugal should leave the currency bloc to recover from the impact of their debt crisis were blaming the wrong target.

"I believe it is not a problem of the euro but that some countries made a mess of their fiscal policy. It is not a crisis of the euro but one of fiscal policy. Some countries used the euro to finance overspending," he said.

Foreign direct investment into the country has fallen some 38 percent over the first seven months this year but Katnic said the slump had more to do with the extraordinary levels of investment in the previous years as a result of the government's privatisation push as well as bank recapitalisation efforts.

EUROBOND

Katnic said Montenegro was committed to reducing public spending and has managed to halve its deficit from roughly 6 percent of gross domestic product in 2009.

Next year, the country expects to reduce the deficit to 2 percent of GDP.

"Some countries in transition tried to emulate the wealthier countries of Europe but that has created too great a burden for their economies. You create the wrong incentives when you have huge government spending," he said.

Heavily dependent on summer Adriatic tourism, Montenegro's GDP amounted to 3.1 billion euros in 2010, expanding 2.5 percent after a 5.7-percent contraction the year before.

The government has a GDP growth forecast of 2.5 percent this year though the economy likely expanded closer to 3 percent, Katnic said.

In 2012, the economy is likely to grow at a more modest 2 percent, hit by the slowdown in the euro zone, he added.

In April, Montenegro sold a five-year Eurobond worth 180 million euros, after selling the entire tranche of its debut five-year Eurobond worth 200 million euro last September.

Katnic ruled out a return to global debt markets for the rest of this year but said the government would wait for markets to stabilise before deciding on another Eurobond next year.

Montenegro obtained an $85 million (54 million pound) loan from the World Bank which will go towards its financing needs of 150-200 million euro next year.

"We have the need to finance the capital budget...but we will look to a private placement if markets remain closed. But our first option is a Eurobond," he said.

(Reporting by Sebastian Tong; editing by Ron Askew)