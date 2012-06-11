MONTREAL Strong fiscal discipline remains critical for euro area countries and should not be seen as the enemy of growth, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.

"The challenge for most individual euro area countries is obviously to achieve strong fiscal consolidation while ensuring long-term growth," Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank governing council, told a financial conference in Montreal.

"Clearly for me, there is no contradiction between these two objectives. On the contrary, they are complementary," he said.

He was speaking against the backdrop of some pushback within Europe, including in France, against too much austerity lest it be too crushing both to individuals and to economic performance.

Noyer also made a pitch for stronger integration. Beyond national efforts to control debt, he said: "What the euro area really needs today is to make progress towards a more coherent and integrated economic and financial union."

It is absolutely necessary that the euro area's new permanent bailout facility, the European Stability Mechanism, become fully operational as soon as possible, he said.

Noyer called for a "new and concrete leap towards stronger financial integration" in the euro area.

One problem in a monetary union like the euro, if there is no supranational deposit guarantee mechanism, is that capital is free to move very quickly from one country to another with no foreign exchange risk, possibly greatly increasing the risk of runs on banks.

Noyer advocated a structure for Europe combining the functions of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp with the ones of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with three main powers:

- banking supervision

- deposit guarantee, with massive firepower

- banking resolution, or crisis management

He recognized the substantial obstacles to these ideas, but said: "The greatest advances in the European project have always come in reaction to crises."

(Additional reporting by Leila Lemghalef)