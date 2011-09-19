U.S. President Barack Obama talks about cutting the U.S. deficit by raising taxes, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Monday about Europe's escalating debt crisis and agreed that "concerted action" would be needed in the coming months to address it.

The White House said in a statement the discussion was part of the close consultation between the two leaders "on the Euro zone crisis and recent developments in financial markets."

"The two leaders agreed that concerted action would be needed in the months ahead to address the current economic challenges and to assure global economic recovery," the statement said.

The White House said the leaders also discussed their hope of getting the Middle East peace process back on track.

Obama arrived in New York on Monday for a gathering of the U.N. General Assembly.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said he wants to seek full U.N. membership for a Palestinian state, a move that has threatened to overshadow this week's meetings.

