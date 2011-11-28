PARIS The euro zone's EFSF bailout fund needs more firepower and figures currently circulating to increase its leverage are not enough, OECD chief economist Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.

"The numbers we have seen floating around are not enough," Padoan told a news conference, adding that what was needed was a multiple of what was currently on the table.

Euro zone finance ministers initially planned to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility up to 1 trillion euros, but the fund's head has said it is now unlikely to achieve that. The fund has had trouble selling its own bonds for raise funds and has yet to attract the pledges it hoped to get from countries with sovereign wealth to invest.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)