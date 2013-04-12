DUBLIN EU finance ministers began a two-day meeting in Dublin on Friday when fallout from the messy bailout of Cyprus and growing German reluctance over euro zone banking reform topped the agenda.

Following are comments from officials at a news conference.

EU MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN (ON BANKING UNION)

"Banking union will further reinforce financial stability by diluting the link between banks and their personal sovereign, accordingly the Commission believes that the timeline for establishing a banking union should be as short as possible."

REHN (ON GROWTH FORECASTS)

"Once we have the spring forecast in early May we will assess the effective action of each and every member state in the light of their excessive deficit procedures or in the light of the stability growth pact.

"We will make recommendations during May. Latest the 29th of May. As I said we will focus on the structural sustainability of the public finances rather than only on the headline targets.

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM (ON PORTUGUESE AND IRISH LOAN EXTENSIONS)

"The ministers of the euro group would like to take a definite and positive decision on this extension of the maturities of the loans for seven years, pending the decision of the ECOFIN colleagues this afternoon,"

"We would like to take a final positive decision pending our talks with our colleagues in the ECONFIN because it is a joint decision. In some countries there will have to be national parliamentary procedures followed and they will follow very soon, I think within the next week or week and a half."

DIJSSELBLOEM (ON PORTUGAL)

"We were reassured by the Portuguese authorities that they will swiftly agree with the troika institutions and legislate appropriate compensatory measures based on expenditure control following the ruling of the Portuguese constitutional court on certain elements of the 2013 budget."

DIJSSELBLOEM (ON LEGACY ASSETS)

"Today we discussed legacy assets and how to deal with that. at a previous meeting we already talked about the retroactive use. I can't go into any final conclusions there because there haven't been any final conclusions."

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI (ON CYPRUS)

"The letter says something very clear. That the independence of the central bank, of the central banks of the euro area, is enshrined in the treaty. And that the ECB will look at the elements in Cyprus from this angle and that the ultimate jurisdiction which safeguards the treaty is the European Court of Justice.

"The decision is going to be made by the Central bank. What is important however is that what is being transferred to the budget, to the government budget... Out of the profits made out of the sales of gold should cover first and foremost any potential loss that the central bank might have from its ELA. To me that is the evidence that the independence of the central bank is being respected."

