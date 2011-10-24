BRUSSELS Euro zone industrial new orders rose more than expected in August from the previous month, data showed on Monday, signalling an underlying strength in manufacturing that could help the region avoid the deep recession some investors forecast.

New orders in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose 1.9 percent from July, above expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent, according to data released by the EU's Statistics Office Eurostat.

In the year to August 2011, orders increased by 6.2 percent, against forecasts for a 5.7 percent rise.

Heightened concerns about the damage Europe's sovereign debt crisis is doing to business confidence is still evident, however, and data also released on Monday showed a sharp contraction in manufacturing and services in October.

Economists are divided over whether the euro zone will escape another recession following the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, but most agree the economy's two-year recovery peaked in August.

Eurostat figures for August's industrial orders compared to a month-on-month fall of 1.6 percent in July, revised from a previous estimate of a 2.1 percent drop. The year-on-year figure for July was also revised, to 7.4 percent, from an earlier 8.4 percent.

Excluding orders for ships, railway and aerospace equipment, the most volatile component of the index, orders in August were up just 0.7 percent on the month, making for an increase of 5.0 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

Orders for capital goods in the euro zone were up 2.7 percent on the month, with non-durable consumer goods orders rising 1.2 percent from July.

In Germany, industrial orders were down 1.2 percent compared to the previous month, while France showed an increase of 2.8 percent. Spain and Greece both showed monthly rises in orders -- by 2.7 and 3.3 percent respectively.

But while Germany's year-on-year rise in orders came to 5.8 percent and France recorded an increase of 9.9 percent, Greece was still negative, putting in a showing of -1.9 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Rex Merrifield)