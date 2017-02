MANCHESTER, England A resolution of the crisis in the euro zone would provide a shot in the arm for the British economy, Chancellor George Osborne said on Monday.

Osborne called on countries in the single currency to increase the firepower of the bail-out fund to help rescue struggling countries such as Greece.

"The single biggest boost for the British economy that can take place this autumn is nothing I can announce, it is the resolution of the euro crisis," Osborne told BBC Radio 4.

(Reporting by Keith Weir and Sven Egenter)