Workers assemble new Porsche 911 sports cars at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BRUSSELS Euro zone industrial production was stronger than expected in July, rising thanks to a higher volume of energy, capital and durable consumer goods, data from The European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Monday.

Industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.6 percent month-on-month for a 1.9 percent year-on-year gain. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent monthly rise and a 0.6 percent annual gain.

Eurostat also revised up data for June to a 0.3 percent monthly fall from -0.4 percent and to a 1.5 percent year-on-year rise from the previously reported 1.2 percent increase.

The July numbers were mainly driven by a 3.0 percent monthly rise in the output of energy, 1.4 percent higher volume of capital goods production and a 1.3 percent increase in the output of durable consumer goods.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)