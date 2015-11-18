FRANKFURT There is no indication that economic confidence has been dented by the Paris attacks and any "doom and gloom" talk is not warranted at this stage, a European Central Bank executive board member said on Wednesday.

Yves Mersch said it was too early to say whether Friday's attacks, in which Islamic militants killed 129 people, were having any impact on the euro zone's economy.

"We should shy away from drawing premature conclusions about whether the ....attacks will have any economic impact," he told a conference in Frankfurt.

"We have no indication of any economic pessimism as a result of the Paris attacks... Doom-and-gloom talk is not warranted at this stage."

On Tuesday the ECB's chief economist Peter Praet said such events tended to have a transitory effect on the economy but did hurt confidence.

During his speech, Mersch's also said the ECB is expecting a proposal for a euro zone-wide instant payment scheme from the Euro Payments Council by next week.

Instant payment systems allow retail customers to pay electronically around the clock on any day of the year.

The euro zone scheme, which will not be legally binding, is designed to replace national instant payment systems.

