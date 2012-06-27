LONDON A majority of investors expect this week's European Union summit to produce no concrete measures to tackle the euro zone crisis, according to a Nomura survey of its clients published on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven percent of the 163 clients who responded to the poll said they were looking for "very little, just talk" from the EU leaders' meeting that will be held on Thursday and Friday.

Twenty-two percent expected "a bailout announcement of sorts" and 14 percent were looking for "a resolution towards banking union". Four percent said politicians would take "solid steps towards fiscal union" while 2.5 percent expected some other outcome, such as a redemption fund.

"We have had a lot of anecdotal evidence that market expectations are low going into this summit, so these results are not surprising," said Ylva Cederholm, G10 FX strategist at Nomura in London.

"We agree with the majority that nothing substantial is going to come out of the meeting."

The poll was conducted on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Swaha Pattanaik, editing by Nigel Stephenson)