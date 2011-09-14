BRUSSELS The European Union has issued a 10-year benchmark bond worth 5 billion euros (4.3 billion pounds) on Wednesday to finance lending to Portugal, the EU executive said.

"The operation took place under the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM). The funds raised will finance a further loan to Portugal, which receives lending as part of the financial assistance package," the EU executive said in a statement.

"The new bond is the second with a 10-years maturity placed by the EU under the EFSM so far. The ... bond matures on September 21, 2021, pays a coupon of 2.75 percent and was priced at mid-swaps +20 basis points," it said.

The European Commission also said it plans to launch further bonds for 5 billion euros, in one or two transactions with maturities from 5 to 15 years, in the coming weeks.

In the remainder of 2011, the EU plans to issue one further benchmark bond. The combined upcoming funding in 2011 will be used for loans to Ireland and Portugal, the Commission said.

The European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism is underwritten by the EU budget and its issuance is being coordinated with the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to ensure smooth market operations.

