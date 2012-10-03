LISBON Portugal ventured successfully back onto bond markets on Wednesday for the first time since it sought a bailout last year, swapping short for longer-dated debt in a boost to the recession-scarred country's finances.

The IGCP debt agency sold 3.76 billion euro 3.01 billion pounds) of October 2015 bonds, exchanging them for debt maturing in September 2013 bonds.

The operation was set against a deepening economic slump that could worsen if austerity measures expected to be unveiled later on Wednesday further undermine consumer confidence.

"The size of the swap is very decent and I guess it goes some way in reflecting that there are investors out there who have confidence in Portugal's and the euro zone's outlook," said Orlando Green, debt strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

"They believe that there are positive developments, that things are moving in the right direction."

The coupon on the longer maturity is 3.35 percent and on the shorter it is 5.45 percent. The IGCP did not immediately provide further details of the transaction.

The swap to extend the maturity of the country's debt and follows similar operations by fellow bailout recipient Ireland.

"This is a very positive development for Portugal. We've seen Portuguese bonds performing well like Ireland and so not everything in Europe is going to rot," said Sergio Calpadi, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.

While still high, Portugal's bond yields have fallen sharply this year, helped by the European Central Bank's plans to help hold down the borrowing costs of countries that have signed up to budget overhauls.

Benchmark yields have fallen to 9 percent from highs near 17 percent in January.

Ten-year yields were virtually unchanged on Wednesday at 9.02 percent.

The bond operation was carried out ahead of a government announcement later on Wednesday when the finance minister is expected to detail fresh austerity measures to ensure the country meets budget goals under the bailout.

Portugal faced its first mass protests last month, sparked by a government plan to raise social security taxes for workers at the same time that it would cut the same tax for companies. The level of opposition to the measure forced the government to abandon the plan and come up with alternatives.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip, additional reporting in London by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by John Stonestreet)