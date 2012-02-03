LISBON Portugal will do whatever it takes to honour its debts to "stand tall" again and return to economic growth and job creation, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday, rejecting any need for new emergency funding.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso also said Portugal was performing well under its 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout programme and any talk of a debt default was groundless.

Portugal has come under fire in recent weeks on concerns that, mired in a brutal recession and with jobless rates at record highs, it could be forced to follow Greece in seeking fresh aid on top of the bailout, or to restructure its debts.

But Passos Coelho ruled that out in a debate in parliament, brushing off criticism from left-wing opponents who accuse him of caving in to demands by the European Union and IMF for tough austerity, which has deepened the economic slump.

"Any nation which has self-respect does not beg or whine, it honours its commitments to stand tall again," he told lawmakers.

"That is the cost that the country knows it has to pay to get out of the situation it is in."

Portuguese benchmark 10-year debt yields shot up in the past two weeks, reaching euro-era highs of 17.5 percent on Monday on concerns the country might have to seek a restructuring.

They fell back sharply during the rest of this week, according to traders partly on bond buying by the European Central Bank, and on Friday settled at 14.16 percent - still an unsustainable level in the long run.

"Portugal has been successfully executing its assistance programme ... There are no objective reasons to speak about any default or to fuel catastrophic scenarios," said EU's Barroso, speaking at an event in Lisbon.

"Due to the magnitude of the needed adjustment, the economy is going through the inevitable phase of contraction. But it is important to acknowledge that Portugal is fulfilling (the terms of the programme) and Portugal is on a good path," he added.

Passos Coelho earlier told weekly Sol in an interview that since Portugal is meeting budget targets and reforming its economy under the terms of its bailout, "for what reason would we restructure our debt?"

'CIRCUMSTANTIAL' BOND PRESSURE

The bond sell-off was triggered in January by a credit downgrade to "junk" by Standard & Poor's, leaving Portugal alongside Greece as the only euro zone countries ranked below investment grade by all three main rating agencies - though Greece's ratings are much lower.

Lisbon has repeatedly said it has no intention of restructuring its debt or seeking further aid.

The prime minister told Sol the pressure in the secondary bond market was "circumstantial" and was set to decline as the country delivers on its economic targets.

Passos Coelho said that with the economic results so far "there are no reasons to think we will need a new aid package and we will be ready to return to the debt market as planned."

Under the current bailout plan, Portugal is due to return to issue debt in bond markets in the second half of 2013.

The prime minister said the Portuguese are prepared to make the necessary sacrifices to ride out the economic crisis.

"The Portuguese are proud to do it because they don't want what we had in the last 10 years -- an economy that does not grow and unemployment that rises without interruption," he said.

Unemployment is currently around 13 percent -- a record high, and the economy is expected to contract at least 3 percent this year after a slump of 1.6 percent in 2011.

The government expects the recovery to start in 2013 with modest growth of 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile it is pushing ahead with reforms of the labour market and justice system, in addition to sweeping cuts in the public sector, to create conditions for a more competitive economy.

The government needs to cut the budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from a goal of 5.9 percent in 2011 - which was only met thanks to a one-off transfer of banks' pension funds to the state.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet and James Dalgleish)