LISBON Inspectors kicked off a review of Portugal's bailout on Tuesday, facing rising expectations they will grant the country some relief on tough fiscal goals it looks set to miss despite sticking rigidly to a tough austerity programme.

The fifth review by the Troika of lenders from the European Union, ECB and IMF will focus on the country's budget.

Tax revenues have fallen far short of target as domestic consumption has slumped along with the economy, mired in its deepest recession since the 1970s, and employment levels.

Although that means it is likely this year's fiscal deficit goals will be missed, markets seem relatively unconcerned.

Portugal's 10-year bond yields are around their lowest levels since April 2011, before the lenders signed off on the debt-laden country's 78-billion-euro bailout.

"The markets have not reacted badly to the news that Portugal is likely to miss the target," said Teresa Gil Pinheiro, an economist at Banco BPI, singling out Portugal's success in cutting its current account and trade deficits.

"So, credibility is being recovered. Portugal has been fulfilling all that was imposed by the Troika and any missing of the targets is due to the recession stemming from the very restrictive measures and external factors."

That compliance, she and other economists say, means the lenders will likely allow some leeway at least on this year's target rather than demand another dose of austerity.

'MORE TIME OR MORE AUSTERITY'?

Portugal is aiming to cut its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year and to 3 percent in 2013.

"The focus of the review will be on fiscal developments in 2012 and the preparation of the 2013 government budget, including the discussion of the measures necessary to achieve the targets of the programme," said a document from the European Commission.

"More time or more austerity?" was how daily Publico's front page headline summed up the review process. But in an editorial it said it was now time to "evaluate the Troika itself."

"Essentially, everything that has been asked of the government and of the Portuguese has been reasonably fulfilled. But, despite the convergence of positions, despite the country's enormous capacity in resisting adversity, the programme is not working," it said.

Lisbon's job of meeting the fiscal goals has also become more difficult following a court ruling in July that overturned plans to eliminate year-end wage bonuses for civil servants in 2013 and 2104.

Easing the target would be a double-edged sword for a centre-right government that has won praise for its single-minded efforts to cut costs and reform the economy.

Lisbon has repeatedly said its overriding goal is to meet all the goals of the bailout, something that has helped distance it from economic events in Greece even if it still far from replicating the progress Ireland has made under its bailout programme.

An easing of Portugal's fiscal straitjacket could also embolden unions and the opposition Socialists in their calls for a relaxation of the austerity programme, which has contributed to dragging the economy deeper into recession.

So far, there has been muted opposition in Portugal to austerity that has included sharply higher taxes and large salary cuts for civil servants.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)