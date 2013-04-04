General view of the assembly line of the new Ford Fiesta in Cologne, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRUSSELS Euro zone producer prices growth slowed sharply in February, data from the EU's statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday, in a sign inflationary pressures were weak and there was room for a European Central Bank rate cut.

Factory prices in the 17 countries using the euro increased by 0.2 percent in February from January, slightly above the 0.1 percent expected by economists polled by Reuters.

But from the same month a year ago, prices rose 1.3 percent -- a seven-month low and below market expectations of a 1.5 percent rise -- as rises in the cost of energy trailed off.

Eurostat also revised downwards producer price inflation data for January from 0.6 percent month-on-month to 0.4 percent and from 1.9 percent year-on-year to 1.7 percent.

The data on producer prices, which anticipate rises or falls in consumer prices, adds to a growing basket of indicators showing inflationary pressures in the euro zone are easing.

It could give the ECB added reason to consider cutting interest rates from the current 0.75 percent, as the bank's closely watched consumer inflation figure remains below its target of close to, but below, 2 percent.

The ECB's governing council meets on Thursday but even with data showing inflationary pressures easing, economists still broadly still see the bank keeping its main interest rate unchanged at the current record-low of 0.75 percent .

A Reuters poll of 73 economists showed little change in expectations, with rates set to remain at the highest level among the world's major central banks.

Both consumer and factory inflation were driven up last year, in spite of the euro zone's recession, by high world oil prices and tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear ambitions that pushed up the cost of energy.

(Reporting By Ethan Bilby)