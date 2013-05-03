BRUSSELS Euro zone producer prices fell for the first time in four months in March with lower energy costs the main reason for the decline, figures released on Friday showed.

Prices at factory gates in the 17 countries using the euro decreased by 0.2 percent month-on-month, the EU's statistics office said, matching Reuters' forecasts.

Euro zone energy prices fell by 0.6 percent, the first decline in four months.

In the year to March, producer prices were up just 0.7 percent, the lowest annual increase in three years.

The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a record low of 0.50 percent on Thursday, responding to a drop in euro zone inflation well below its target level.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would provide as much liquidity as euro zone banks need well into next year so as to help smaller companies get access to credit, and left open the possibility of a further cut.

