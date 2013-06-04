UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS Euro zone producer prices fell further in April on a sharp decline in energy costs, marking the biggest month-on-month decrease since July 2009, figures released on Tuesday showed.
Prices at factory gates in the 17 countries using the euro declined by 0.6 percent in April from March, the EU's statistics office said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a decrease of 0.3 percent.
The year-on-year figure showed a 0.2 percent fall in April, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.
Energy prices in the euro zone dropped by 1.6 percent in April from March - the biggest decline since July 2009 - and making for a fall of 2.0 percent compared to the same month a year ago.
Producer prices fell in all core euro zone countries measured on the monthly basis, with Germany showing a 0.2 percent decline, the third monthly fall in a row, and France recording a 0.9 percent drop.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at its monthly rate-setting meeting on Thursday - following a 25-basis point cut last month to a record low of 0.5 percent - to see whether economic recovery materialises in the second half of the year as it expects.
The bloc is seen on track for a "very gradual recovery" later this year, driven by the ECB's loose monetary policy and demand from abroad, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
For further details of Eurostat data click on: here
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Rex Merrifield)
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.