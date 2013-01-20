BERLIN European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet warned Europe's economy was still shrinking, making it necessary for euro zone states to continue their reforms, and he dismissed fears low interest rates could spur higher inflation in Germany.

In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung published on Sunday, Praet said although financial markets were now significantly calmer it was too early to say the euro zone crisis had ended, and the single currency bloc should not rely on the ECB alone.

"Unfortunately we are still in a phase were the economy in Europe is shrinking... there are some positive signs, but it is not yet clear whether we are at a turning point," he said.

"The big danger is that governments and other economic players become complacent. And do nothing themselves. That would be a tragic mistake and would quickly undo positive developments."

Reforms were proceeding in the right direction, he said, and first results could already be seen, in particular in Ireland. Greece and Portugal had also managed to reduce wage unit costs.

He dismissed fears of inflation, especially in Germany where property prices are rising sharply as investors buy into the market, and where economists have predicted inflation could soar to as much as 5 percent in the next years.

"We don't see this in Germany. You must not forget we have a mandate to provide price stability," he said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, Editing by Louise Heavens)