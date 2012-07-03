BRUSSELS Euro zone factory prices fell more than expected in May as the cost of energy dropped sharply and made an even stronger case for an interest rate cut as early as this week to help the region's stagnant economy.

Prices at factory gates in the 17 countries using the euro slid 0.5 percent from April, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday, as Brent crude continued to fall and change the inflation outlook.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.3 percent fall, while producer price inflation on an annual basis rose at a slower rate than expected, climbing 2.3 percent in May versus predictions of a 2.5 percent increase.

After months of stubborn consumer and industrial inflation, price pressures have abruptly eased, mainly because crude oil that was trading above $120 a barrel earlier this year is now below $100, pushed down by the weakening global economy.

Many economists and the International Monetary Fund say now is the time for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates to help the euro zone, where many economies are already in recession.

A Reuters poll showed that 48 out of 71 economists expect the ECB to cut rates on Thursday, in theory making it cheaper for the euro zone hard-pressed households and firms to borrow.

"With inflation pressures expected to weaken substantially, the ECB has room, albeit limited, to ease policy rates and signal a commitment to a more accommodative stance for a prolonged period," the IMF said in a report last month.

The ECB left rates at 1 percent in early June.

