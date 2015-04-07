BRUSSELS Euro zone industrial producer prices declined by less than expected in February from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, thanks to a rebound in energy prices during the month and more expensive consumer goods.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in February, the first monthly increase since September, for a 2.8 percent year-on-year fall.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent monthly rise and a 3.0 percent annual decline.

Energy prices jumped 2.0 percent month-on-month and were 8.1 percent lower than a year earlier after a 10.5 percent annual decline in January.

Excluding energy prices, producer prices fell 0.1 percent on the month in February and were 0.8 percent lower than a year earlier.

Prices charged by industrial producers are an early indication of consumer inflation trends, because increases translate into prices charged in shops, unless retailers or other intermediaries absorb rises through smaller profit margins to compete for customers.

The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent in annual terms over the medium term and has started buying euro zone government bonds last month to inject more cash into the economy and accelerate price growth.

