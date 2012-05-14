BRUSSELS, May 14 - Output at factories in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in March, the latest in a series of disappointing numbers signalling that the bloc's recession may not be as mild as policymakers hope.

Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro fell 0.3 percent in March from February, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent increase in the month.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

MARTIN VAN VLIET, ING

"March's fall in euro zone industrial production is a timely reminder that first-quarter GDP, due out tomorrow, will likely show a contraction, albeit a slower rate than seen in Q4.

"The 0.3 percent month-on-month decline confounded the consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent increase, and was led by a 8.5 percent downward correction in the energy component, after February's 8.7 percent weather-related surge.

"This leaves output in the first quarter as a whole down by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter from 4Q11, meaning that the industrial sector knocked slightly less than 0.1 percentage point off GDP in the first quarter. With the business surveys indicating that the service sector did not expand either, we expect the euro zone economy to have contracted by around 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent QoQ in Q1, after Q4's 0.3 percent contraction.

"The bleak PMI reading for April suggests that industry will likely remain a drag on the economy in the current second quarter. Looking into the second half of this year, some industrial companies will benefit from the ongoing growth in Asia and improving activity in the United States.

"But with the fiscal squeeze in the euro zone unlikely to ease soon and the debt crisis flaring up again, any upturn in euro zone industrial activity later this year will likely be modest. With production currently 11 percent below its pre-crisis peak, the sector faces a long hard slog back to ‘normal'."