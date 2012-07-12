BRUSSELS Euro zone industrial production increased by 0.6 percent May from the previous month, data from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The 0.6 percent month-on-month rise in euro zone industrial production in May fails to mask the underlying weakness in the sector. May's increase essentially only recovers half the 1.1 percent drop in production that was suffered in April. The underlying weakness in euro zone industrial production is highlighted by the fact that it was down by 0.2 percent in the three months to May compared to the three months to February and was down by 2.8 percent year-on-year in May."

"Indeed, it still looks a racing certainty that euro zone industrial production suffered significant contraction in the second quarter and therefore contributed to a renewed, appreciable drop in euro zone GDP after it was flat in the first quarter.

"If euro zone industrial production was flat in June -- which seems a heroic assumption given the dire manufacturing survey evidence for June from the purchasing managers -- it would have contracted by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter. We have pencilled in a 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter drop in euro zone GDP in the second quarter."

"Manufacturing survey evidence for June from the purchasing managers was dire, indicating that overall euro zone activity contracted at the equal fastest rate (with May) for three years and for a 10th month running. The output index indicated that production contracted for a fourth successive month in June and at the second fastest rate (after May) since mid-2009."

"So despite May's rise in production, it is evident that euro zone manufacturers are still finding life very difficult amid hugely challenging conditions. Domestic demand is being handicapped by tighter fiscal policy in many euro zone countries, limited consumer purchasing power and rising unemployment. Reinforcing manufacturers' problems relatively muted global growth is capping foreign demand for euro zone goods. On top of this, the heightened euro zone sovereign debt problems focused on Greece and Spain have magnified manufacturers' problems by adding to uncertainty about the outlook which is leading to many orders being delayed or cancelled."

"At least, though, euro zone manufacturers will be helped by the sharp retreat in input prices led by lower oil prices and from the boost to their competitiveness coming from the weakened euro."

BEN MAY, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"May's increase in euro zone industrial production does not alter our view that the sector will continue to act as a drag on overall GDP growth.

"The 0.6 percent rise in output was stronger than the consensus forecast and was only the second monthly increase in nine months.

"Nonetheless, the rise only partly reversed the previous month's 1.1 percent fall and the annual growth rate fell from -2.4 percent to -2.8 percent.

"With the weakening business surveys pointing to more rapid rates of decline, we would not be surprised if production fell again in June.

"This would leave industry's contribution to overall GDP growth in the second quarter a bit weaker than that seen in the first quarter, providing further support to the view that the euro zone economy as a whole contracted last quarter."

MARTIN VAN VLIET, ING

"The bounce in euro zone industrial production in May does little to change the view of a contraction in the overall economy in the second quarter.

"The underlying trend in production, as measured by the three-month average rate of change, remains downward. If industrial production were to remain unchanged in June, it would still fall by 0.6 percent quarter on quarter in the second quarter as a whole, knocking more than 0.1 percentage point off GDP.

"The country breakdown shows that the weakness in industry remains concentrated in the periphery, with production in Italy, Spain and Portugal down around 6 percent to 7 percent on the year. But the modest annual declines in production in Germany, the Netherlands and Finland suggest that all is not well in the 'core' countries either.

"Looking into the second half of this year, some export-oriented industrial companies will undoubtedly benefit from the moderating but ongoing growth in Asia, and the boost to competitiveness resulting from the weaker euro.

"But with the fiscal squeeze in the euro zone unlikely to ease soon - as the further austerity measures announced in Spain remind us - and the debt crisis still unresolved, any recovery in euro zone industrial activity later this year will likely be modest."