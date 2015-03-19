LONDON The European Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro (716.7 billion pound) government bond buying campaign will not revive euro zone growth in the longer term unless the region tackles a number of key problems, rating agency Standard and Poor's said on Thursday.

A report from S&P's top European sovereign analyst Moritz Kraemer titled "Four reasons why QE won't restore eurozone growth" flagged an ageing population, slowing globalisation, declining productivity gains and low investment due to the region's high debts.

"Unless the euro zone tackles those structural issues that have dogged growth for several years now, and addresses building headwinds, those hopes (of reviving growth) may eventually be dashed.

"As a result, the euro zone could see renewed pressure on sovereign ratings in the region."

Kraemer added that although the ECB's stimulus had created fresh optimism in the region and had pushed down borrowing costs and the euro, both of which should help the 19-country bloc, the approach also carried significant risks.

"Monetary policies such as QE can help to stabilise economies in the short term, but if they lead to policy complacency they could be counterproductive in the long run." Kraemer said.

