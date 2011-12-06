Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday what a rating agency does is its own responsibility when she was asked about a warning by Standard & Poor's that it may carry out a mass downgrade of euro zone countries.
Merkel said that European Union leaders would make decisions at a summit later this week to win confidence. She said it was a long process.
"What a ratings agency does is its own responsibility," Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin. When asked again about the looming downgrade moments later, said she had nothing to add to what she had already said.
(Reporting By Stephen Brown, Alexandra Hudson and Gareth Jones, writing by Erik Kirschbaum)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.